Warri Refinery starts operations, runs at 60% capacity — Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has revealed that the Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company (WRPC), with a capacity of 125,000 barrels per day, has resumed operations at 60 per cent capacity in Warri, Delta State.

This update was shared by Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the state-owned oil company, during a visit to the facility on Monday.

Addressing his team before commencing the tour, Kyari said, “We are taking you through our plant. This plant is running. Although it is not 100 per cent complete, we are still in the process. Many people think these things are not real. They think real things are not possible in this country. We want you to see that this is real.

Situated in Ekpan, Uwvie, and Ubeji areas of Warri, the petrochemical plant has an annual production capacity of 13,000 metric tons of polypropylene and 18,000 metric tons of carbon black. Commissioned in 1978, the WRPC is operated by the NNPC and was established to cater to the markets in Nigeria’s southern and southwestern regions.

Kyari said: “I must congratulate our team for their determination and extreme belief that this company can restart this plant.

“This has brought the result we are seeing in collaboration with our contractors. We have proved that it is possible to restart a plant that you deliberately shut down. We have proved this.

“This plant has three stages. We have started stage one which is called Area 1, able to produce AGO (diesel), Kerosene, naphtha and others. These are brands of high-quality products required in the country. We will also be able to export them. This country will make money to meet the promises of Mr president that this country will be an exporter of petroleum products.

“I must put on record the development was as a result of the charge by Mr President that we must get all three refineries to work. It is already happening. We have successfully started the Port Harcourt 65, 000 barrels per day refinery. We have also started the area 1 of the Warri refinery. The other plants that will produce PMS will also come live.

“Kaduna is also on stream. We are not going to give you a date but we will surprise you.” The mechanical completion of the facility was initially planned for the first quarter of 2024, according to Olufemi Soneye, the spokesperson for the NNPC.

“Warri should be completed by Q1 2024,” Soneye said. This facility is one of three major refineries in Nigeria, alongside the old and new Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna State.

This progress follows the recent initiation of crude refining at the old Port Harcourt Refinery.

