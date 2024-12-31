FX pressure seen easing on refineries’ resumption

...Warri running at 60% capacity — Tinubu ...Naira rebound predicted on lower dollar demand The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the official reopening of the Warri refinery after undergoing an $898 million refurbishment, brightening the nation’s petrol refining outlook. Analysts see the resumption of Warri and Kaduna refineries as well as the continued operations of the giant Dangote Refinery easing dollar demand in the foreign exchange market.