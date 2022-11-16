UTM Offshore signs FEED contracts with 3 firms for Nigeria’s first floating LNG project

UTM Offshore has signed an agreement with engineering firms such as United Kingdom’s Kellogg Brown and Root (KBR), Japan Gas Corporation (JGC) and Technip Energies for the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for Nigeria’s first floating liquefied natural gas project.

UTM Offshore is undertaking the development, design and construction of an FLNG facility with an LNG nameplate production capacity of 1.2 million metric ton per annum and a storage capacity of 200,000 cubic meters, as well as ancillary facilities to be located 60 km from the shore of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Experts say the latest signing of FEED contracts marks a major milestone in the first FNLG project developed by an African-owned company on the continent.

“UTM Offshore CEO, Julius Rone has been a true champion of gas in Nigeria and Africa. His resilience, patience and outside-the-box thinking with a savviness to bring so many world-class companies and service providers to this project is extraordinary. We commend Afreximbank’s President Oramah for making this project a reality,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

He noted that UTM Offshore’s signing of the deal will be a game changer within Africa’s gas market.

Last year, Japan’s JGC completed the pre-FEED work for the FLNG. As a result of this design work, the FLNG’s capacity will be boosted by some 26 percent to 1.52 mtpa.

UTM Offshore also selected US-based KBR as the owner’s engineer to review JGC’s work and said that trader Vitol had joined the consortium to offtake the project’s LNG.

“The penetration of FNLG in Africa, which started in Cameroon and expanded to Angola and Mozambique and now to Senegal, Mauritania and Nigeria, highlights Africa’s commitment to unlocking the full exploitation of its gas resources,” Ayuk said.

Read also: Nigeria approves governance framework for $3bn hydropower plant

He explained, “We believe UTM Offshore’s FLNG project development will not only open doors for energy security and GDP growth but will bring in world-class technical know-how among the local people while creating long-term employment opportunities in line with Nigeria’s local content laws.”

Ayuk noted that projects like this indicate that Nigeria is investable and that if African companies are given an opportunity in an enabling environment, they can create success.

“We hope to see Nigeria and UTM Offshore’s model replicated across Africa to unlock the massive gas resources that are stuck for energy independence, affordability and reliability,” Ayuk states.

Still targeting FID in 2022

UTM Offshore’s managing director and chief executive, Julius Rone told Dubia-based LNG Prime in December that the company was planning to take a final investment decision on the floating LNG producer in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This followed the signing of a deal by Abuja-based UTM Offshore with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to secure up to $5 billion for the development of the FLNG project.

Rone confirmed that the company is still targeting the FID in the last quarter of this year.

As per the FLNG, the unit would source gas from an existing platform located in the Yoho field, which lies in Oil Mining Lease 104, offshore Nigeria.

Also, the unit would process associated gas currently flared in order to cut carbon emissions and monetize additional reserves for the domestic and global market.

The Nigerian government holds a 60 percent interest in the Yoho crude oil joint venture, through NNPC, while ExxonMobil’s MPN holds the remaining 40 percent and operates the development that started production back in 2003. UTM Offshore plans to launch the FLNG project in 2026.