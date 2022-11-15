UN chief pins global emissions on G20 countries

António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, is urging a group of wealthy nations gathered in Bali, Indonesia for an economic forum to form a pact with poorer countries to combat climate change as they are responsible for most of global emissions.

The G20, the world’s largest economic forum, seeks to find solutions to the world’s biggest economic problems but they are locked in competition with each other and in diplomatic spat with the two leading economies, US House Speaker and China barely maintaining diplomatic relations following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Guterres said climate concerns should take priority over geopolitical divisions as the world is facing the most pivotal, precarious moment in generations with people everywhere getting hit from every direction – battered by runaway climate change and squeezed by a cost-of-living crisis.

This is worsened by geopolitical divisions that are triggering new conflicts and making old ones even more difficult to resolve.

“The goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees is slipping away. We are dangerously close to tipping points at which climate chaos could become irreversible,” he warned.

The UN boss said the world needs a new approach. “And so I have proposed a historic pact between developed and emerging economies – a Climate Solidarity Pact that combines the capacities and resources of developed and emerging economies for the benefit of all.”

He said the G20 leaders can make or break the Climate Solidarity Pact.

“Under this pact, they would make extra efforts this decade to keep the limit of 1.5 degrees alive. Wealthier countries and International Financial Institutions would provide financial and technical assistance to help emerging economies accelerate their renewable energy transition,” he said.

Guterres said the Climate Solidarity Pact can save lives, livelihoods, and the planet. It can help end dependence on fossil fuels while providing universal, affordable, sustainable energy for all.

He said: “I therefore urge G20 economies to adopt an SDG stimulus package that will provide governments of the Global South with investments and liquidity, and offer debt relief and restructuring.

“This will enable emerging economies to invest in healthcare, education, gender equality and renewable energy. To invest in their people and rescue the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“The SDG Stimulus is a minimal and necessary step to ease the food and energy crises and prevent further suffering and hardship down the line. G20 countries, as the world’s most powerful economies, with a majority on the boards of Multilateral Development Banks, can and must make it happen.”

However, the challenge has not always been about ability but willingness. While rich nations reneged on their commitments to contribute $100 billion to assist developing countries and island nations with adaptation to climate change, they were sending billions of dollars in military hardware and financial assistance to Ukraine.

The G20, a collection of twenty of the world’s largest economies formed in 1999, was conceived as a bloc that would bring together the most important industrialised and developing economies to discuss international economic and financial stability.

Its annual summit, a gathering of G20 leaders that debuted in 2008, has evolved into a major forum for discussing economics as well as other pressing global issues. It is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Indonesia amidst tensions among rich countries and the looming threat of climate change.

Gutteres is attending the summit to draw attention to the need for action on the food and energy crises, and the digital transformation of economies and societies.

He said: “My message on food is that we need urgent action to prevent famine and hunger in a growing number of places around the world.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative, and efforts to ensure Russian food and fertilizers can flow to global markets, are essential to global food security. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has already helped to stabilize markets and bring food prices down. Every fraction of a percent eases hunger and saves lives. Meanwhile, we must do more to ease the global fertiliser crunch,” he said.

On energy, he said the war in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the dangers of addiction to fossil fuels, saying it is the best possible argument for the fastest possible transition to renewable energy.

“And on digital transformation: the world is looking for leadership. Powerful tech companies are running roughshod over human rights and personal privacy and providing platforms for deadly disinformation, in pursuit of profits. Let’s be clear: disinformation kills. Undermining public health kills. These are life-and-death issues,” he said.

He said the world urgently needs global guardrails on technology, and he called for a Global Digital Compact for an open, free, secure and inclusive internet.

“A compact to deliver on universal connectivity; on a human-centred digital space that protects free speech and privacy; and on the safe and responsible use of data. I am also calling for a global code of conduct that promotes integrity in public communications and promotes information literacy,” he said.