TCN restores power supply in Zamfara

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has restored power supply to Zamfara State, according to a release signed by Ndidi Mbah, general manager, TCN.

The release stated that the company completed the replacement of glass insulators with silicone polymers insulators on a section of its 132 kilo-volts (kV) Funtua-Gusau Transmission Line.

The maintenance work was earlier scheduled to take place from Friday, July 29 to Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily.

However, due to the inconvenience to electricity consumers, TCN engineering crew were able to replace all insulations on 22 towers within five days, restoring power supply to all affected areas on August 2, 2022.