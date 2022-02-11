TCN begins automation of transmission substations

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has commenced the digitisation of old transmission substations in its network.

According to the General Manager Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, the digitisation project is aimed at improving the automation system of old transmission substations and their connectivity with the proposed TCN’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system (SCADA).

The scope of the project includes the supply, installation, configuration, testing, commissioning of Substation Automation Systems (SAS) as well as the control and relay protection systems in the substations.

“This project would further contribute to grid management and reduce system losses.

The digitization project is funded by the World Bank under NETAP (Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project) and managed by the Project Management Unit of TCN.

“In Port-Harcourt Region alone, five substations would be digitized, including Afam 1, Ahoada, Yenegoa, Owerri, and Uyo substations,” she said.

She further explained that the team from TCN-PMU and the General Manager (Transmission) Port-Harcourt Region, formally handed the duly executed document on the digitization project to the contractor at the Afam 1 substation, marking the beginning of the digitization process for TCN’s old substations.