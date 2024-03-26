Su-Kam partners with Sims for Nigerian power market

Su-Kam, one of the renowned global players in the uninterrupted power supply industry, has marked its full return to the Nigerian market, aiming to address the pressing power challenges faced by businesses and households across the country.

In a statement obtained by BusinessDay, Su-Kam appointed Sims, a leading player in the consumer electronics and home appliances market, as its official and sole representative in Nigeria.

This partnership is poised to revolutionise the delivery of reliable off-grid power supply solutions, particularly amidst the prevalent issues of power fluctuations, outages, and soaring energy costs associated with generator usage.

Speaking about the partnership, Fab Uzor, Executive Director of Corporate Services at Sims Nigeria Limited, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Sims is honoured to be appointed as Su-Kam’s official and sole representative in Nigeria.

“This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in distribution and servicing with Su-Kam’s innovative technology to offer unparalleled uninterrupted power solutions to consumers across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“We have activated our distribution network all over the country and we are in the process of adding more to ensure that this solution is within reach to everyone.”

Su-Kam’s inverters and batteries are globally renowned for their cutting-edge technology, durability, reliability, low maintenance cost, spare parts availability, and user-friendly features.

The company offers a diverse range of products tailored to meet various needs and budgets, all backed by professional and dependable after-sales service.

The Nigerian Battery Market, valued at $73.08 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $136.47 billion by 2029, registering a notable compound annual growth rate of 6.80 percent during the forecast period of 2022-2029, according to Data Bridge Market Research.

This highlights the immense potential for growth and innovation in the power supply sector, further highlighting the timeliness and significance of Su-Kam’s re-entry into the Nigerian market in collaboration with Sims.