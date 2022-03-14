Shell’s electric vehicle fleet to rise 500,000 by 2050

Global energy giant Shell says it is seeking to raise the number of electric vehicles it operates by more than 500,000 by 2025, up from the current 90,000.

The company, in its annual report, said it is going to achieve this by giving customers what they want and need by charging services that are convenient, reliable and easy to use.

Andrew Mackenzie, Shell’s bard chair, said, “Shell currently operates almost 90,000 electric vehicle charge points globally. We aim to increase this to more than 500,000 by 2025.

He added that “To achieve this, we must give customers what they want and need: charging services that are convenient, reliable and easy to use.”

In November 2021, for example, the company signed a strategic co-operation agreement with electric vehicle company NIO aimed at making charging easier for customers around the world.

While noting this, the company believes that achieving a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 will be dependent on its ability to work with customers.

“We have a network of 1 million commercial and industrial customers and around 32 million customers a day visit our 46,000 branded retail service stations.

“By listening to our customers, learning from them and working with them, we can understand what they want and need as the world moves towards a lower-carbon future. We aim to use such insights to profitably provide the low-carbon products and services they will want to buy,” Mackenzie said.

This approach, according to the company, would be crucial to achieving its target of becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The energy giant also said customers’ use of products accounts for the vast majority of energy-related carbon emissions, adding that it can seize opportunities that help the company and its customers.

“For example, customers in industry and road freight are increasingly working to cut their emissions, to meet society’s expectations and comply with tighter environmental regulations,” the report said.