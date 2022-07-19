Shadows of old problems haunt NNPC’s transition to private model

With its transition to a commercial entity, there are growing concerns the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited may battle old perennial problems as it seeks to raise capital from financial institutions to fund projects and tackle funding shortfalls with joint ventures.

On Tuesday, the NNPC Limited officially transitioned to a private business for the first time in 43 years, a development seen as the biggest attempt at transparency and accountability since 1977, and equally greeted with positive reactions across the country.

Like its peers Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the development allows NNPC Limited to leverage being a commercial entity to raise quick cash, fund its operations, attract investments and give some verve to the country’s beleaguered energy sector.

However, experts have raised concerns about the corporation’s employee structurces, high credit sales, high indebtedness, low revenues and low gross profits as factors likely to hinder the success of the company under the new arrangement.

For instance, Niyi Awodeyi, CEO at Subterra Energy Resources Limited, questions how NNPC limited will succeed as a commercial entity with a workforce employed for political reasons.

“Transiting from a political or civil servant culture with a nonchalant attitude to a business entity with profit culture is a very long ordeal for NNPC Limited,” Awodeyi added.

Adenike Aloba, Programme Director/Managing Editor at Dataphyte, a research and data analytics organisation said the subsisting problems would resurface as the government-run corporation transits to a private liability company.

“Based on the 2019 and 2020 audit statements, there are issues that if not addressed, may impede the successful operations of the organisation as a private business entity in the short and long term,” Aloba said.

Read also: Buhari charges new NNPC to sustain Nigeria’s energy security

To arrive at a profit of N287 billion, the first in its 44-year history, NNPC Limited declared a net impairment reversal of N713 billion in 2020 compared with a loss of N273 billion in 2019.

Reversal of impairment is a situation where a company can declare an asset to be valuable where it has previously been declared a liability, according to a global body for professional accountants – Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Financial experts questioned how the NNPC Limited was able to revalue a whopping N713 billion initially assumed to be doubtful receivables from the federation account.

Another shocking revelation from the audited report is a 153.95 percent increase from the NNPC’s Other Incomes from N266 billion in 2019 to N675.7 billion in 2020.

Three major components of the Other Incomes include a N110.6 billion refund from the federation, N157 billion from sundry incomes (amounts recovered from the federation relating to strategic alliance balances), and a N250 billion from variation in crude stocks, which represents movements in crude inventory, under-lift and over-lift positions.

“The cash infusion from the federal government is more than cash generated from the operations of the Corporation,” Kalu Aja, director of finance and operations at a Washington-based Community Foundation of Snohomish County states, adding, “To be legal and clear, this is correct. The question is should a Corporation that has a negative short-term position post billions in accounting ‘profits’”?

While NNPC Limited struggles with inefficient operations, Saudi Aramco rewarded shareholders with $18.8bn in the second quarter of 2022, capitalising on soaring crude prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The payment is a vital source of revenue for the Saudi Arabian government, which still owns 94 percent of Saudi Aramco stock. It listed a sliver of the company’s shares in December 2019 and passed another 4 percent to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund this year.

The company also said it would use $4 billion dollars in retained earnings to distribute bonus shares to shareholders — amounting to one share for every 10 shares held.

Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable companies, reported a net income of $39.5 billion for the quarter to March 31 from $21.7 billion a year earlier.

“This is everything Nigeria wants to be in West Africa, but an inability to wean itself off petrol subsidies, coupled with a derelict government animated by corruption and inefficiency, continues to rain on its parade,” Charles Akinbobola, energy analyst at Lagos-based Sofidam Capital, says.

In the first five months of 2022, NNPC deducted N1.27 trillion for petrol subsidy — about 31percent of the N4 trillion provision for the year.

On Monday, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, maintained that the determination of fuel prices would continue to be a decision by the federal government despite the firm’s transition to a commercial entity.

But unlike his counterpart in Brazil state-run Petrobras oil company, Jose Mauro Coelho, who resigned from his post as CEO last month over President Jair Bolsonaro’s interference in the company’s fuel pricing policy, Kyari said that the exercise would henceforth be performed for a fee for the Nigerian government.

Speaking during a prerecorded interview with Channels Television, Kyari stated that whereas before now the NNPC’s function of being the sole importer may not have been on a commercial basis, it would henceforth charge a fee for the service.

“In the case of the price of petroleum, this is a policy matter. And the NNPC is going to be a supplier to the Federation at a fee. So, the issue of at what price you sell petroleum will be the decision of the state,” Kyari said.

Unlike Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Brazil’s president, who is seeking re-election in October, has been publicly bashing Petrobras for what he calls “abusive profits” and has sacked three of its chief executive officers over frustration with the company’s wholesale fuel prices that track international levels.

Coelho would be the third Petrobras CEO to have come and gone since Bolsonaro took office in early 2019, with the disagreements earlier leading to the ouster of former CEOs Roberto Castello Branco and Joaquim Silva e Luna.

“Just like Saudi Aramco and ADNOC, how NNPC limited inculcate international best practice decisions in its financial model will determine the success of the new private enitiy,” Akinbobola concluded.