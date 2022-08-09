Seplat confirms ministerial consent to acquisition of ExxonMobil assets

Seplat Energy has confirmed receiving ministerial consent on the Exxonmobil deal.

According to a statement by the firm, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that ministerial consent be granted to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited’s cash acquisition of the entire share capital of entities of Exxon Mobil Corporation registered in Delaware, USA (ExxonMobil).

These entities are Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) from its shareholders, Mobil Development Nigeria Inc (MDNI), and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc (MENI).

“As announced on February 25, 2022, Seplat Energy had agreed to acquire the entire share capital of MPNU for a purchase price of $1.283 billion plus up to $300 million contingent consideration,” the statement read.

Read also: ExxonMobil-Seplat deal – A timeline of events

“The transformational transaction will create one of the largest independent energy companies on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, and bolster Seplat Energy’s ability to drive increased growth, profitability, and overall stakeholder prosperity.”

The approval is given by President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources, with the granting of Ministerial Consent pursuant to the powers of the Minister under Paragraphs 14-16 of the First Schedule of the Petroleum Act, 1969.

A separate announcement from the State House was released earlier.

In the letter, the President as petroleum minister directed that the minister of state for petroleum shall convey Ministerial Consent to all relevant parties.

These parties include but are not limited to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the ExxonMobil companies, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and Seplat Energy/Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

“The President further directed that the HMSPR shall ensure that the ExxonMobil/Seplat Energy operating entity (being MPNU) carries out operatorship of all the OMLs in the related shallow water assets to optimise production in support of Nigeria’s OPEC quota in the short term as well as ensure accelerated development and monetisation of the gas resources in the assets for the Nigerian economy,” the release read.

“In addition, the Board and Management of Seplat Energy thank President Muhammadu Buhari, for the Ministerial Consent to this landmark acquisition of the entire share capital of MPNU.”