Globus Bank opens branch in Aba

Globus Bank in its effort to get closer to her customers has opened a new branch office in Aba, one of the commercial cities of Nigeria.

“Aba became the latest city to experience the quick, safe and convenient banking that Globus has to offer,” the bank said in a statement announcing the branch opening.

Since its commencement of operations in November 6, 2019, Globus bank has not rested on its oars as it strives to drive financial inclusion by providing unparalleled banking experience to all and sundry.

The Aba branch located at No. 3 Eziukwu Road, Aba, Abia is the 18th branch opened by Globus Bank in less than three years.

Its corporate Head Office is located at No 6, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“As a commercial bank with national authorisation, Globus Bank plans to adequately cover all the commercial centers in Nigeria within its first five years of operations. The bank is focused on revolutionizing the financial services industry by leveraging technology, people, and services to broaden the depth and breadth of banking services and providing best-in-class solutions that are specifically tailored toward meeting customers’ needs,” the statement read.

“The bank is extremely grateful to all its present and prospective customers for their prayers and support. Join us as we continue to lead the change in the Nigerian financial service.”