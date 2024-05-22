Schneider Electric unveils clean power microgrid solution for off-grid communities

Schneider Electric, one of the leaders in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched its microgrid solution Villaya Flex at the Alliance for Rural Electrification Energy Access Investment Forum 2024.

The unveiling took place at the ongoing forum in Lagos, Nigeria on May 21-23, bringing together private and public sector actors to expand access to energy, with a focus on sub-Saharan Africa.

“Villaya Flex is a renewable energy solution that provides energy access as a more sustainable and affordable option for off-grid communities“, said Bala Vinayagam, SVP Microgrid Line of Business, Schneider Electric.

“This solution is designed for off-grid communities and remote villages facing energy shortages, limited access to electricity, and high fuel costs.”

Villaya Flex is a packaged microgrid solution that maximises clean energy while reducing pollution from genset usage. Schneider said the solution was designed for communities, facilitating the journey toward decarbonised, independent electricity while meeting today’s energy challenges.

“The solution can be sized, ordered, commissioned, operated, and maintained easily with high levels of battery storage scalability,” the company said in a release.

With it, Schneider expands its portfolio of products and solutions that aim to help reach the UN’s 2030 target of universal access to energy.

The International Energy Agency has estimated that 756 million people globally live without electricity, hindering economic and human development.

Ensuring access to clean and affordable energy is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is particularly relevant to sub-Saharan Africa, where an estimated 80 percent of people without access to electricity live.

“At this event, Schneider Electric is here to engage in advancing investments for renewable electrification, sustainable electricity access, climate action, and addressing energy skills challenges,” said Ajibola Akindele, Country President of West Africa, Schneider Electric.

“Additionally, through the event, the company aims to explore opportunities to collaborate with both the private and public sectors to drive a sustainable and inclusive energy transition, unlocking sustainable access to the future for all.”

As an Impact company, Schneider Electric is committed to bridging progress and sustainability for all. Through its Access to Energy program, established in 2009, Schneider Electric aims to connect 50 million people globally to clean and reliable energy by 2025.