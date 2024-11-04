Schneider Electric propels Nigeria’s industrial automation

Nigeria has faced significant economic challenges, including rising inflation and technological stagnation across key revenue-generating infrastructures in recent years.

Despite its diversified economy—anchored by sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, and services—a substantial portion of Nigeria’s GDP still relies on the primary sector, with agriculture alone contributing 21.07percent.

According to the United Nations, economic growth, social development, and climate action are closely tied to investments in infrastructure, sustainable industrial development, and technological advancement.

To drive industrial growth, Schneider Electric, a player in energy management and automation, is playing a pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic development through innovative solutions for industrial automation.

With 150 dedicated employees and four engineering centers across the region, Schneider Electric is demonstrating its commitment to driving operational and sustainable growth in Nigeria’s critical industries: Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas Exploration, Production & Refining, Power Generation, Mining, and Manufacturing.

Elijah Daniel, digital and software business leader for Sub-Saharan Africa at Schneider Electric, shed light on the transformative impact of Schneider Electric’s Process Automation solutions.

“Our advanced technologies and expert services are designed to streamline production processes, enhance operational efficiency, and significantly reduce downtime and maintenance costs. In a region where industries face unique challenges, our commitment is to provide tailored automation solutions that drive productivity and sustainability,” Daniel said.

Further findings showed Schneider Electric’s automation solutions are crafted to meet the specific needs of industries with complex processes.

“In the consumer-packaged goods sector, by automating production lines and integrating real-time monitoring systems, manufacturers can ensure consistent product quality and minimise waste,” Schneider Electric said.

Speaking on the impact of process automation on the economy, Daniel noted Schneider Electric’s contribution to the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry, where precision and safety are paramount.

Schneider Electric’s automation systems have provided integrated process control and safety system solutions to various clients.

“Our resilient automation and information solutions cater to upstream, midstream, downstream, gas processing, storage, and loading facilities. Our Industrial and Process Automation solutions include EcoStruxure Foxboro Distributed Control Systems, EcoStruxure Triconex Safety Systems, Modicon PLCs, SCADA Systems, and Process Instrumentation. With a client base including all the IOCs operating in the country, three petrochemical plants, one LNG plant, and the world’s single largest 650k bpd private refinery, we have successfully controlled plant processes, managed overall asset safety, and ensured uninterrupted production,” Daniel said.

It is no news that crude oil theft is a significant threat, contributing to Nigeria’s revenue decline. Therefore, safeguarding our oil resources is critical to leveling up our economic power. Beyond ensuring consistent uptime in assets, Schneider Electric plays a vital role in protecting the entire production value chain in the oil and gas sector through its pipeline monitoring solutions, Public shielding the Nigerian economy from potential losses due to bad actors, operational inefficiencies, or safety incidents.

The mining sector, which contributed only 0.77percent to GDP in 2023 according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), can benefit from Schneider Electric’s solutions, from automated drilling and blasting to real-time asset monitoring.

By automating key processes and implementing predictive maintenance, mining operators can enhance production efficiency and reduce downtime. Elijah Daniel urges business leaders in Sub-Saharan Africa to invest in the right automation systems to drive seamless production and reduce malfunction repair costs through their Customer First program.

The Schneider Electric Customer First program is a customer-focused services and support program structured to help businesses protect their critical investments by effectively maintaining hardware and software systems, reducing downtime, and increasing performance levels. It also aims to reduce total cost of ownership through discounts and flexible funding options, and to improve operational performance by leveraging Schneider Electric’s resources.

“By partnering with Schneider Electric, Nigerian industries can experience a new wave of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.” By enhancing productivity, ensuring product quality, and promoting safety, Schneider Electric is playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic advancement.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its path towards industrialization and economic diversification, Schneider Electric stands as a reliable partner, offering sustainable solutions and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and growth.

