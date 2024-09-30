Schneider Electric, Lagos partner on green practices

Schneider Electric has collaborated with the Lagos State Government to drive sustainability and environmental responsibility, commemorating World Cleanup Day, an annual global initiative uniting millions to combat the waste crisis.

The energy leader disclosed in a Friday statement that it organised a clean-up exercise in the Bada community, Idera market, and Ewenla garage, Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, under the theme “Make Room for Life”.

Read also: Renewable Energy surges to 52% of UK’s electricity mix in Q2 2023

The company said the event was part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability, extending beyond energy efficiency to promote eco-friendly practices.

Hassan Sanuth, director of Sanitation Services said the United Nations-led initiative was recognised as both a national and global World Cleanup Day.

“Today, Lagos State focused on Oshodi-Isolo, the local government, and selected three locations for the clean-up exercise: Bada community, Idera market, and Ewenla garage to commemorate this event.

“All motor parks and markets actively participated in this initiative. We are pleased that this exercise aims to raise continuous awareness and encourage the sustained maintenance of a cleaner Lagos,” he remarked.

The Country President of Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, who was represented by the company’s Marketing Communications Specialist, Grace Ajayi, said the company’s participation in the clean-up exercise showed its commitment to Lagos State in driving not just a healthy and clean environment but sustainability across the state.

“We appreciate the Lagos State Government for collaborating with us on this initiative, and we look forward to creating a greater impact in the future,” Akindele said.

Read also: Celebrating Independence: Gas-rich Nigeria faces energy paradox

The Senior Special Assistant on Environment to Lagos State Governor, Tari Taylaur raised awareness among attendees about the importance of maintaining a healthy environment to enhance the quality of life for future generations.

“We all want to give our children the best, and it starts with the basics, cleaning our environment and maintaining clean drainage. They must grow up as environment ambassadors, but it begins with us. Every day, we need to make cleanliness our hobby and imbibe it into our daily activities, setting the example for future generations,” Taylaur detailed.

Share