Renewable Energy surges to 52% of UK’s electricity mix in Q2 2023

New data seen by BusinessDay has shown renewable sources accounted for 51.6 percent of the UK’s electricity generation between April and June 2023, marking a 19 percent increase year-on-year.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) quarterly Energy Trends report indicates this is the third consecutive quarter where renewables have surpassed 50 percent of power demand.

Read also: Over 40% Nigerians now enjoy 20hrs electricity supply daily Adelabu

Additionally, nuclear energy output rose by 12 percent due to fewer outages, contributing to a 17 percent increase in low-carbon generation, now representing 69.5 percent of total electricity. Fossil fuel generation experienced a significant decline, with gas production dropping by 37 percent to a record low.

Meanwhile, coal generation approached negligible levels ahead of the UK’s last coal-fired power station closure next week. The report highlights that fossil fuels comprise only 26.6 percent of the energy mix, a historic low, with wind energy outpacing gas generation for three quarters.

Despite these advancements, overall electricity generation fell to a record low of 63.5 TWh, down 4 percent from last year. UK energy production decreased by 7 percent, driven by an 18 percent decline in natural gas and a 9 percent drop in petroleum production. This decrease has led to a rise in net import dependency from 36.7 percent to 42.2 percent.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), praised the record renewable generation and highlighted its success in the UK’s transition to net zero. Ralston noted that as gas prices are set to rise, renewables like offshore wind farms help stabilise costs and reduce import needs.

However, Ralston cautioned that high household gas demand still leaves the UK vulnerable to price spikes, emphasising the need for better home insulation to alleviate energy bills and health costs. The DESNZ report coincides with a slight decrease in August 2023 applications for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), though applications remain double compared to last year, and grants paid have reached a record total of 32,572.

Read also: Nigerians dispute minister 20-hour electricity claim

Gav Murray from Centrica highlighted the ongoing demand for heat pump technology and urged collaboration to build a skilled workforce for this growing sector. Ralston reiterated that accelerating the deployment of electric heat pumps is crucial for reducing gas demand and enhancing energy security, advocating for continued support and supply chain development in this area.

Share