Schneider Electric, Enactus partner on youth entrepreneurship

Schneider Electric, a global leader in automation and energy management, has reinforced its commitment to train one million students by 2025 through a partnership with Enactus, an international nonprofit organisation.

The initiative, according to a statement on Tuesday, was designed to empower young leaders to leverage innovation and business ideas to create a sustainable future for all.

The partnership with Enactus, signed in 2023, aims to build entrepreneurial skills and foster sustainable development among young people for impact and transformation.

Through the collaboration, Schneider Electric supports three key initiatives: the core programme, the battery innovation challenge, and a dedicated mentorship programme.

The Enactus national finale competition was recently held in Lagos, where 12 out of 30 tertiary institutions qualified to present their solutions across the Core Programme and Battery Innovation Challenge categories.

The firm stated that the grants would enable Enactus student teams to refine their pilot projects based on community feedback and provide access to laboratories, technical experts, and other resources necessary to advance their initiatives.

Present at the national competition finals were: Omobolanle Omotayo; marketing communications manager, Schneider Electric; Funmilayo Olakitan, access to education project coordinator, Schneider Electric West Africa, Belema Koleoso, senior system and architecture engineer, Schneider Electric; Uche Nnadi, channel and distribution manager, Schneider Electric and Adebayo Adeniran, tendering manager, Schneider Electric among others.

Speaking on the impact of the initiatives, Olakitan, said, “The Enactus initiative has nurtured the mindsets of youth. I have witnessed students work together, form alliances, secure sponsorships, and experience a feeling of success. As they commit to sustainable development in their communities, we are honoured to support these young innovators.”

Michael Ajayi, the country director of Enactus Nigeria highlighted the significance of the partnership with Schneider Electric in the Battery Innovation Challenge.

“Our collaboration with Schneider Electric has significantly strengthened our efforts at Enactus Nigeria, enabling us to connect with students across the nation, motivate them to realize their full potential and provide the essential resources needed to sustain and develop their projects.

“As a result of this partnership, we have impacted over 3,193 students, who participated in the 27 energy transition workshops organised and hosted by Enactus teams in 12 communities throughout the country,” he said.

Omobolanle Omotayo, marketing communications manager at Schneider Electric added, “At Schneider Electric, we believe in the power of young minds to create a sustainable future. Our partnership with Enactus is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Schneider Electric noted that its dedication to education and sustainability was further exemplified through those initiatives, which not only provide students with valuable skills and knowledge but also address critical global issues.

By 2025, Schneider Electric aims to have a transformative impact on the lives of one million students worldwide.