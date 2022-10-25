Sahara Group subsidiary FIPL, appoints Nwangwu CEO, targets energy mix expansion

The Board of First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), a Sahara Power Group company, has appointed Kenechukwu Nwangwu as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer as the company moves to ramp up generation via alternative energy sources.

“We are excited to welcome Kenechukwu to the team at a time when Sahara Group is moving swiftly towards more responsible power generation in line with our commitment to promoting environmental sustainability. We also believe our young engineers will have a lot to learn from the vast experience Kenechukwu is bringing to FIPL,” said Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group.

The appointment will drive FIPL’s ongoing transformation towards sustainable and efficient power generation, especially in the Niger Delta and South-South regions of Nigeria, he said.

Adesina said since its acquisition in 2013, FIPL had achieved a remarkable capacity increase from 143 MW to 429 MW through continuous investment in overhauls, technology, and human capital.

He also commended the Rivers State Government for its unwavering support and contribution to FIPL’s continuing success. “We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with the government and good people of Rivers State towards enhancing industrialization and galvanizing socio-economic growth through FIPL’s efficient power generation and corporate citizenship,” he said.

Nwangwu who brings over two decades of professional experience to FIPL, said he found the FIPL project “exceptional and future ready”. He said: “Just like other entities under the Sahara Group, FIPL has a unique value proposition for all stakeholders. I am delighted to join the vision of bringing energy to life responsibly to all stakeholders with Team FIPL.”

Nwangwu joins FIPL from Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, where he was the CEO, SPDC JV Afam VI 650MW Combined Cycle Power Plant. He led the business creditably with notable achievement in enhancing uptime, optimizing production, and reducing generation losses.

Besides being a Fellow of several professional bodies, Kenechukwu holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a Graduate Certificate in Oil and Gas Engineering at the SITP/ Robert Gordon University Aberdeen program, and a master’s degree in Petroleum Technology from Curtin University Australia. He also holds two Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) degrees from Maverick Business Academy London and Commonwealth University.

With a total installed capacity of 541MW, FIPL is a Power generation company located in Rivers State, in the Niger Delta region of Southern Nigeria. FIPL has four Power plants under its portfolio strategically located across the State in Afam (180MW), Omoku (150MW), Trans Amadi (136MW) and Eleme (75MW).