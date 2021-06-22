PPIL partners Clarke Energy to increase Nigeria’s exports of high-quality plastic products

Pentagon Plastic Industries Ltd (PPIL), a manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective plastic housewares for home and industrial use, despite challenges, says it’s working to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leading exporter of finished plastic products across the African continent. Established in 2002, Pentagon Plastic Industries Ltd (PPIL), which is part of the Blchainrai Group, is a…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login