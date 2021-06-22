BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

PPIL partners Clarke Energy to increase Nigeria’s exports of high-quality plastic products

Clarke Energy
PPIL and Clarke Energy have a robust relationship over the years which has led to more productive service delivery

Pentagon Plastic Industries Ltd (PPIL), a manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective plastic housewares for home and industrial use, despite challenges, says it’s working to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leading exporter of finished plastic products across the African continent. Established in 2002, Pentagon Plastic Industries Ltd (PPIL), which is part of the Blchainrai Group, is a…

