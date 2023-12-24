Power outage drains festive joy for households

As the festive spirit illuminates’ homes across Africa’s biggest economy, generators are everywhere, used by almost every houshold to counteract crippling power outages, a familiar but unwelcome guest during this holiday season.

“This is supposed to be a time for joy, but it feels like another burden; Blackout in the festive period. Everywhere is just dark,” Olarinde Olufemi, an environmentalist said on X, formally known as Twitter.

Last Monday, it emerged that the country will face increased electricity outages as Egbin power station shut down for maintenance.

Egbin Power is the largest power generating station in Nigeria with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW consisting of 6 Units of 220MW each, contributing over 16 percent of the total electricity generated to the Nigerian National Grid.

The management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria said that Egbin Power Station will be shut down for three days starting Monday on the back of gas pipeline maintenance.

BusinessDay’s findings showed the station was shut down at 11:13 hours on December 18, 2023, to allow the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to maintain a linking gas pipeline supplying gas to Egbin Power Station.

“This means a reduction of 676 megawatts of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for 3 days and consequently the quantum of bulk power available to be delivered to distribution companies load centres nationwide for the period,” the company said.

Ikeja Electric, a distribution company with over one million prepaid and postpaid customers blamed the power outage on the maintenance of Egbin facility and assured that normalcy would be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation and assure you that normalcy will be restored upon the completion of the maintenance work,” Ikeja Electric said.

Eko Disco, another distribution company with at least 450,000 customers blamed the latest outage on the maintenance of Egbin gas pipeline.

“The maintenance, which will last for three days, has resulted in reduced allocation from the grid causing massive load shedding across our network,” Eko Disco said.

However, there have been little to no changes in the supply since the maintenance was supposed to be completed on Thursday, December 20.

For Abosede Adebayo, the Christmas lights remain unplugged, their colourful bulbs gathering dust in a corner.

“We thought this year would be different,” she sighs, fanning herself with a newspaper. “We saved up to buy a turkey and even managed to get some new clothes for the children. But without light, how can we cook, how can we even gather together comfortably?”

Chris Nwakele, who runs a local bakery said four days after the statements of the Discos, power hasn’t been restored to regular programming.

“It feels like a nightmare,” Nwakele said on a National radio evening program.

The power woes are not limited to major cities. In rural areas, where access to electricity is already limited, Christmas celebrations are often dependent on generators, a costly and noisy solution.

“We can barely afford to run the generator for a few hours, let alone for the whole Christmas,” said Joseph Okonkwo, a farmer in Anambra state. “We’ll have to make do with candles and hope for the best.”

Data sourced from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator showed Generation Companies (Gencos) delivery to the Distribution Companies (Discos) via Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stood at 4, 678 MW as of Friday, December 23, 2023.

Vandalism poses new threat- Adelabu

Bayo Adelabu, Nigeria’s minister of power attributes power outages to large-scale theft of power infrastructure exacerbating the nation’s ongoing electricity crisis.

“A transmission tower in Yobe State, tower T372, was deliberately brought down, causing a ripple effect that led to the collapse of tower T373 along the same transmission line. This criminal act occurred at 21:18 and has disrupted power supply to parts of the North East, affecting Yobe and Borno States,” Adelabu said in Friday via X.

According to findings by BusinessDay, suspected Boko Haram insurgents plunged Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, into darkness after cutting off the city from the national electricity grid. The attack damaged vital equipment serving the state capital and its surrounding areas.

“In addition to immediate actions, we are mobilizing resources to quickly reconstruct the damaged towers. Restoring power supply to Yobe and Borno States is our priority,” Adelabu said.

“This act of vandalism not only caused inconvenience but also raised concerns about the safety of our power infrastructure,” he noted.

Tunde Adeniyi, an energy expert with an investment bank, explained that there were laws around energy theft that criminalised the stealing of transmitting lines, noting that even though the DisCos were directly affected, the challenge affected all the operators.

“Nigerians need to know that electricity is a commodity, and just like every other commodity, there is a cost of production of services that goes into producing electricity and distributing it from the grid,” Adeniyi said via phone.

Other experts noted that issues surrounding attacks on transmission lines are leading to stranded power in a country where businesses are shutting down over a lack of supply.

Data from the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) said 42,160.87 megawatts (MW) of electricity out of the 88,566.43MW generated by power generation companies (GenCOs) yearly is stranded.