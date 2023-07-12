Photos: Sights from NOG energy week conference

The NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition, previously known as Nigeria Oil & Gas (NOG) Conference & Exhibition, is a conference and exhibition dedicated to Nigerian oil & gas issues, business opportunites and case studies including: Oil & Gas Investment projects.

NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition facilitates multilateral dialogue, foster multi stakeholder engagements and enables deal-making within the energy industry. The exhibition commenced 9th July scheduled to end 13th July 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria.