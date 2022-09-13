Osinbajo to speak on energy transition at OPTS 60th Anniversary

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president will deliver a speech on the energy transition of the country at the 60th Anniversary Dinner of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) later this month.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 22, in Lagos, and guests expected include Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, and other leading personalities in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, from both the public and private sectors.

Read also: WTO urges integrating trade policies into global climate action

Bunmi Toyobo, executive director of OPTS said in a statement that Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address with the theme “Nigeria: Transitioning to Green Energy”.

Since its establishment in 1962 as a group under the LCCI, OPTS has been the foremost advocacy group for the Upstream sub-sector of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry. Its membership comprises the leading names among the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the Independent Companies operating in the sub-sector.

“Through individual and collective Social Responsibility Programmes, the OPTS members have made significant social investments in Nigeria including but not limited to national and international scholarships and other educational initiatives, community development projects, medical aids, facilities, and programs, amongst other interventions”. said Richard Kennedy, OPTS chairman.