Oil crosses $100 for first time since 2014 after Russia orders troops into Ukraine

Brent oil surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports.

Futures in London jumped as much as 3.3% after a report that President Vladimir Putin’s bloody gamble to conduct a special operation to “protect” the Donbas region before falling back below the key threshold.

Putin announced this week he’d send “peacekeeping forces” into the two separatist regions recognized by Moscow, heightening fears among western governments of a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

In a nationally televised address early Thursday, Putin appealed to Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and go home. He said Russia doesn’t plan to “occupy” its southern neighbor, but that Russia must “defend itself from those who took Ukraine hostage” — the U.S. and its allies who had crossed Russia’s “red line” with expansion of the NATO alliance.

President Joe Biden called the move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” and said the “world will hold Russia accountable.” Biden added that he would meet his Group of Seven counterparts Thursday and then speak to the American people to announce further punishments that would be placed on Moscow.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”

Russia is a key supplier of energy to global customers, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas.

The escalation spooked a market that was already under stress, as oil supplies around the world fail to keep pace with the vigorous recovery in demand from the pandemic.

The OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia is struggling to restore production quickly enough, prompting some of the biggest market players to warn of an increasingly tight market.

Oil prices are likely to average $110 in the second quarter as tensions over Ukraine continue to escalate, said JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week.

The crude market is likely to see sustained higher prices in the next quarter, before retreating to average $90 at the end of the year, it said.

The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine.

The White House earlier announced sanctions on some Russian banks, sovereign debt and elites.

Crude’s return to triple digits completes a prodigious recovery — barely imaginable a year ago — as the market flips from surplus to scarcity. It reflects a global economy rushing back to normality from Covid-19 faster than it can secure supplies of raw materials of all kinds.

“As demand recovers to pre-Covid levels, supply is really having a hard time,” said Giovanni Serio, global head of market analysis at Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader.