NNPC, trading company sign deal on Escravos terminal maintenance

The Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited (NPSC) has signed an agreement with West Africa Gas Limited (WAGL) to provide operation and maintenance services to the Escravos crude oil terminal facility.

WAGL was incorporated in March 2013 as a joint venture (JV) company of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Ocean Bed Trading Ltd, an oil and gas trading arm of Sahara Energy.

According to a statement by NNPC Limited, NPSC’s parent company, the agreement was signed in Abuja on July 3.

“Earlier today at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited (NPSC), a downstream subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd. has signed an agreement with WAGL Energy Limited for the provision of Operation and Maintenance (O and M) Services to the Escravos Crude Oil Terminal Facility,” NNPC said.

The Escravos terminal, located in Warri of Delta state, is one of Nigeria’s crude oil terminals, operated by Chevron.

Chevron is also involved in natural gas projects in the western Niger Delta and Escravos areas, including the Escravos gas plant (EGP), the Escravos gas-to-liquids (EGTL) facility, and the Sonam field development project.