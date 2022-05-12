NNPC to be fully privatised in one or two months – Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) will become a fully private company in a month or two, Mele Kyari, GMD/CEO of the company has said.

This was revealed Thursday at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC’s) Infrastructure Solution Summit in Abuja.

According to Kyari, NNPC is the largest Oil & Gas company on the continent. “We will become a fully private company in a month or two,” he said.

This means that the company has an opportunity to use this huge company to provide energy and close the energy gap in Africa, Kyari said.

“Energy Transition is not about stopping hydrocarbons…but about being carbon neutral thereby minimizing the impact on the environment,” he said.

“What African countries can do today is to insist that there must be EnergyJustice. There must be a different approach to the same problem we are all facing.”