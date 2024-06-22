NNPC Retail, PayGas partner to expand cooking gas access in Nigeria

NNPC Retail, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has signed an agreement with PayGas Africa to make Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, accessible and affordable in rural locations in Nigeria.

According to the release by the NNPC Retail, this development came after it held a strategic business meeting with a delegation from PayGas and the Oil Sustainability Programme (OSP), Saudi Arabia, to enhance the use of affordable clean cooking fuel in semi-rural areas across the country.

Huub Stokman, the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd., and Philippe Hoeblich, the CEO and Co-founder of PayGas, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on June 21, 2024, to formalise the partnership.

“This collaboration aims to rapidly deploy Micro-Filling Plant (MFP) solutions using modern technology to make LPG accessible and affordable in rural locations, empowering people with the freedom to pay as they gas,” the state-owned oil company said in a release.

PayGas Africa is a South African based cooking gas distribution company with subsidiaries across the continent, including Nigeria.

“PayGas was designed to rapidly deploy in diverse locations. This is how we make LPG accessible and affordable while reaping human development benefits,” the company said on its website.