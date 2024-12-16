NNPC reduces petrol pump price by N20/litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited at the weekend reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, across its retail outlets in Abuja.

BusinessDay’s check revealed that retail outlets’ prices had fallen from N1,060 per litre at the pumps to N1,040, a reduction of nN20 per litre.

BusinessDay learnt that the price was reduced to N1,040 per litre on Saturday morning, but prices still remain within N1,115 per litre to N1,120 per litre at independently-owned filling stations, depending on location.

Industry stakeholders, including oil marketers and trade associations, have expressed hope that increased local production from the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries could lead to more competitive fuel pricing in a few months.

Production from the Port Harcourt refinery joined Dangote’s 650,000 barrels per day refinery, which recently began supplying products into the Nigerian economy.

