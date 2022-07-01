Nigeria’s energy transition in focus at NOG 2022

One of the largest energy conferences and exhibitions in the country, the NOG 2022, will open its doors and welcome professionals from the Nigerian and international oil, gas, liquified natural gas and energy industry to Abuja from July 4-7 to explore ways to accelerate Nigeria’s energy transition.

According to the organisers, delegates can expect high-quality content from over 80 strategic conference speakers, more than 30 technical seminar speakers, over 300 exhibition stands, and over 5000 industry professionals.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is set to provide the necessary reforms designed to strengthen institutions, solidify regulatory and fiscal frameworks and attract much-needed investments to Nigeria. With the present global conversation on energy transition, the conference will discuss the opportunities for the Nigerian oil, gas and energy sectors.

At NOG 2021, Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources expressed his delight about President Mohammadu Buhari’s “constant support towards ensuring that Nigerian oil and gas industry moves in tandem with the current global realities”.

While it is clear that stakeholders have to do their bit to ensure we keep the industry moving forward, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, secretary-general, OPEC stated: “The oil and gas industries have much to offer, including some of the world’s most cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations, which can all be leveraged to promote a lower carbon future”.

The PIA conversations at NOG 2022 will take a new and interesting form to support Nigeria’s energy growth story, the organisers said.