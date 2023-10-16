Nigeria’s electricity sector performance in four charts

The Nigerian power sector has encountered a variety of difficulties over the years, including technical and commercial misalignment.

According to analysts, the technical disparity is mostly caused by a lack of infrastructure.

This explains why the country generates more power than it can send via its transmission and distribution assets.

Analysis of data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have revealed the state of the industry, which is depicted in the following charts.

Revenue collection



According to the most recent NBS data, distribution companies (DisCos) collected a total of N828.1 million in 2022. BusinessDay’s analysis showed that this is the highest revenue on record.

Number of metered customers



Except for 2020, the number of metered consumers has shown annual positive growth rates for the past eight years. It rose to 5.1 million in 2022.

In 2022, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) had the highest metered consumers (905,824) compared to other DisCos.

This was followed by Ikeja Electric with 762,318, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company with 757,733, according to the report.

Electricity supply



During the evaluation period, the electricity delivered to customers fluctuated. Nigeria supplied 20,337.40 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity in 2015.

According to the study, Ikeja Electric had the most electricity with 3601GWh, followed by Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and AEDC with 2,768 GWh and 2,656 GWh, respectively. IBEDC finished fourth with 2,594 GWh, while Yola Electricity Distribution Company finished last with 487.00 GWh.

Number of customers

The number of customers of the DisCos has gradually increased over the last eight years, as seen in the graph.

When the number of consumers by DisCos was disaggregated between 2015 and 2022, NBS found that IBEDC had the most customers compared to other DisCos.