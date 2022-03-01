Nigerian States get legal autonomy to supply their own electricity

For the first time in Nigeria’s history, states have the legal backing to supply electricity after Nigerian lawmakers passed a constitutional reform bill that gives states legal autonomy to activate innovative solutions to solve access to electricity challenges within their jurisdiction.

According to tweets by both houses, the majority of members of both chambers voted to alter the provisions of the 1999 Nigerian constitution “to allow states generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid.

A Bill For An Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters. Ayes 298

Nays 2 Ayes have it. — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 1, 2022

33. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States Generate, Transmit and Distribute Electricity in Area covered by the National Grid; and for Related Matters. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 1, 2022

The new development is expected to change the dynamics of electricity supply in the West African nation, which suffers from perennial power shortages.

