Jet Motors, a Nigerian automobile manufacturer that designs and builds vehicles is testing new waters with the assembling of Africa’s first electric vans Founded in 2018, JET Motor Company has been quietly innovating in the African automotive space. In 2019, the company launched the JET Mover, a line of luxury and customisable minibusses, in Nigeria….

