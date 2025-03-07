Nigerians have been thrown into darkness as the national grid experienced another disturbance on Friday, March 7, 2025, marking the second time in the year.

Two major electricity distribution companies have reported that the system outage happened at 2:00pm today.

Read also: NLC mobilises affiliates against fresh electricity tariff hike

In a statement made available on X, Ikeja Electric stated, “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07/03/2025 @ 14:00hrs, affecting supply within our network.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders.”

Eko DisCo stated: “This is to kindly inform you that the current power situation is as a result of reduced power allocation from our TCN partners aimed at maintaining grid stability.

“The situation has resulted in unavoidable load shedding across our network.

Read also: FG eyes Electricity tariff review for Band B, C Customers

“Rest assured that we are taking all necessary steps to address the situation as we work closely with TCN and other partners to resolve the issue speedily and ensure a more stable power supply soonest.”

Share