The group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari has emphasised the requirement for Africa’s most populous nation to develop its midstream and downstream infrastructure. Kyari said this on Tuesday at the 2021 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG 2021) where he affirmed that the country’s integration would…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login