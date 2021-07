Akpan Bassey, chairman of the Senate Committee, Upstream oil and gas has said that the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will arrive at the desk of President Buhari for assent next week. Speaking at the 20th Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, Akpan said that the cooperation between the executive,…

