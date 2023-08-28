NGA, WIEN launch initiative to improve inclusion in oil sector

In line with contemporary good practices on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has established a DEI study group in partnership with the Women In Energy Network (WIEN).

According to a statement by the NGA, the study group will champion the Association’s drive for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive oil and gas industry in Nigeria and in so doing, help to interrogate the status quo and identify relevant issues, challenges, and opportunities.

“Ultimately, it will proffer recommendations to deliver the long overdue transformational changes on DEI,” the statement read.

Chichi Emenike, who is chairing the initiative, said that the DEI study group is tasked with developing programs, solutions, and awareness campaigns that will create an environment where all individuals, regardless of background, abilities, and gender, can thrive and contribute to the industry’s growth through strategic collaboration, and innovative initiatives, supported by the NGA’s unwavering commitment.

Other members of the DEI Study Group include Eyono Fatayi-Williams, vice chairperson, and Ekomobong Alfred, secretary.

Commenting on the initiative, Emenike stated, “We are keen to foster a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the oil and gas industry by promoting valuable opportunities and support for women, whilst driving innovation excellence and sustainable growth for the industry and beyond.”

“We are proud to partner with WIEN on this mission, and together, we will be pioneering change, amplifying voices, and creating pathways for women to excel in their careers”.

The DEI Study Group seeks to achieve its goals by encouraging industry players to amongst other initiatives, create more internship opportunities for women, enable them to gain practical experience and contribute to the industry’s development. It will also help to promote enhanced early-stage access for girls to Science, Technology, Engineering and maths (STEM) subjects which will ultimately enhance the technical talent pipeline for women and in the long term improve DEI statistics in the oil and gas industry.

“We are convinced that the time is now for organisations like the NGA to lead in entrenching the core values of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the oil and gas industry, Nigeria’s economic driver to grow and sustain a more diverse workforce in the energy sector,” Akachukwu Nwokedi, the President of the NGA, said.

According to him, individuals, organisations, and stakeholders within the Nigerian oil and gas sector can join the partners on the transformative journey.

“Through participation in the NGA DEI Study Group, you can contribute to shaping an industry that embraces these core values, and inclusion culture as we work towards a brighter future for all,” he said.