NEITI unveils roadmap to support Nigeria’s net-zero goal

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) says it will be unveiling a roadmap to drive Nigeria’s energy transition to meet the Federal Governments pledge of achieving net zero by 2060.

Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, executive secretary, NEITI announced this in Abuja at a workshop held by the organisation in collaboration with Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) based in the United States.

Orji explained that the road map will be comprehensive in content and with a framework that contains information and data to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s overall Energy Transition Plan recently approved by the federal executive council.

“The transition from carbon-based energy to renewable energy has far-reaching implications for the global economy, particularly Nigeria. The implications for Nigeria, a highly natural resource revenues dependent country, are very huge, especially with regard to energy security, citizens’ livelihood, job opportunities, and economic development,” Orji said.

She added: “For us at NEITI, we have a legitimate interest and duty to help our country develop comprehensive content to guide its rule of engagements required to maximize the opportunities in energy transition while minimising its associated risks.”

Olusegun Adekunle, chairman, NEITI in his remarks, reaffirmed the commitment of the board to provide the organisation with the required policy direction that aids the development of the road map. He describes energy transition as the future of the industry.

Adekunle also charged workshop participants to take advantage of the workshop to build their skills and improve their knowledge of energy transition.

Nafi Chinery, the West African regional manager of NRGI, underlined the need to include diversification of Nigeria’s economy as one of the priorities in the country’s energy transition response.

She further described NEITI as a reputable and efficient agency whose partnership with her organization will help shape energy transition programs in both Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“Nigeria has a chance to minimize the economic shocks from the energy transition but can only do so if the government responds quickly by making evidence-based decisions and putting in place appropriate policy measures to mitigate the risks and enhance the benefits and diversification potentials provided energy transition,” she said.

Mohammed Abdullahi, the minister of environment, represented by Celestine Gomwalk, head of environmental impact assessment, disclosed that a National Council on Climate Change has been established by the ministry to support the implementation of the energy transition programme.