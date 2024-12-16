Kenyon CEO calls for end to gas flaring

Victor Ekpenyong, chief executive officer of Kenyon International has called for an end to gas flaring.

Speaking at the Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit, which brought together international stakeholders to discuss Uganda’s path to producing its first oil by 2025, Ekpenyong also called for a different approach to how the oil and gas industry addresses environmental sustainability and community engagement.

While addressing the need to phase out the practice of gas flaring, he described it as a prevalent environmental concern in many oil-producing regions.

He noted, “Gas flaring has long been a significant contributor to air pollution and climate change. The industry must prioritise the end of this practice, as it is not just an environmental issue but also an economic imperative that cannot be ignored.

“By adopting cleaner alternatives and investing in efficient technologies, I believe the oil and gas sector can lead the way in reducing its carbon footprint and mitigating the impacts of global warming,” he declared.

Speaking at a panel session tagged ’Environmental Sustainability and Responsible Resource Management,’ Ekpenyong urged industry stakeholders to consider the long-term environmental and social impacts of oil and gas production projects and called for immediate action to reduce harmful practices such as gas flaring, oil spills, and habitat destruction.

He emphasised the need to ensure that the industry operations are aligned with global sustainability practices.

“The oil and gas industry has a critical responsibility to align its operations with global sustainability frameworks like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This involves not only reducing the ecological footprint of our activities but also ensuring that local communities are fully integrated into the development process.

There is a need to conduct detailed Environmental and Social Impact Assessments before the initiation of large-scale projects to identify potential risks,” Ekpenyong added.

Sharing his thoughts on collaboration within the industry, Ekpenyong noted that the road to true sustainability lies in partnership, advocating that governments, industry, and communities must come together to develop innovative solutions that protect the environment and improve social well-being.

He noted that Kenyon International was committed to setting an example by integrating sustainability into its core operations and creating opportunities for local communities to thrive by ending gas flaring, investing in sustainable infrastructure, and prioritising community engagement.

Ekpenyong highlighted the importance of education in empowering communities to lead their sustainability efforts.

He also stressed the need to equip the local population with the tools and knowledge to manage their resources sustainably while highlighting the need for inclusive economic opportunities.

He suggested that local employment in reforestation, clean energy, and environmental monitoring can create economic growth while promoting sustainable development practices.

Kenyon is one of the leading oil and gas servicing organisations in Africa.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

