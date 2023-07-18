India to collaborate with Nigeria on energy transition – High Commissioner

The Indian High Commission in Nigeria has assured of his country’s preparedness to collaborate with the Nigerian government in ensuring a smooth energy transition agenda.

Shri G. Balasubramanian, India’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, said this while on a tour of the Indian pavilion at the just concluded NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2023 in Abuja.

He said that India is playing a good role in renewable energy, ‘we have some expertise on it and we hope to collaborate with Nigeria on it. I know there are huge opportunities for both countries to leverage on.

He said the country is excited to participate in this year’s NOG. India recorded good participation this year with about 48 exhibitors, an increase compared to last year’s conference.

“The layout is very organised. The layout is very easy to navigate. The exhibitors have very good and prime positions which would help them in attracting more customers to their own item which they’re exhibiting. All in all, I believe that this is a very well organised exhibition,” Shri G. Balasubramanian said.

He said that Indian companies exhibiting are well-grounded and technologically driven companies with quality and affordable products and services, trusting that they will find business opportunities in Nigeria.

Speaking on the growth of the Indian economy, he affirmed that innovation, investment banking, and technology are key drivers of Indian economic growth. He noted that in the past few years, a lot of innovations are taking place in the country through which the economy has been propelled from where it was to where it is today. For us we still believe there is a long way to go, we are still an emerging economy and there is still a need for the government to continue to support innovations , Fintech, new startups.

“For example, in two years we have had more than 100 unicorn startups, a unicorn means we have just attracted over a million dollars of investment in startups, and more than five thousand startups have been created in about four to five years now. We are heavily investing in Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, and energy and we are willing to collaborate more with Nigeria on many fronts,” he said.