In race to develop human capital, Petralon Energy invests in leadership program

African exploration & production company Petralon Energy Limited has inaugurated its Future Leaders Program (FLP).

The successful inauguration of the programme marked a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The FLP exemplifies Petralon’s unwavering dedication to nurturing local talent and contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s energy sector, building upon years of impactful community initiatives.

The recent launch of this innovative programme also coincided with Petralon’s 10th anniversary, highlighting the company’s dedication to fostering educational excellence and sustainable development in Africa’s energy sector.

The programme initially focuses on Engineering and Geology and offers comprehensive financial support to selected students through to graduation, coupled with valuable internship opportunities that provide hands-on, industry-relevant experience.

In a competitive selection process, promising students were chosen from six of Nigeria’s top universities, renowned for their exceptional STEM programs, including the University of Port Harcourt, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, University of Benin, University of Uyo, University of Ibadan, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Adeola Akinrinmade, chief finance officer of Petralon highlighted the programme’s significance: “The Future Leaders Program embodies Petralon’s unwavering commitment to talent development and sustainable growth.

“By investing in education and providing practical experience, we’re cultivating the next generation of visionaries who will revolutionise Nigeria’s energy landscape.”

Kenneth Uzor, the company’s Government Relations and CSR Manager added: “This initiative is not just about providing financial support; it’s about creating opportunities for young minds to excel and make a significant impact in their fields.

“We are proud to partner with these renowned universities and look forward to seeing the incredible achievements of our future leaders.”

The inauguration ceremony was a resounding success, bringing together key stakeholders, educators, and industry leaders to celebrate this significant milestone.

All attendees’ enthusiastic participation and support underscored the programme’s potential to drive meaningful change and innovation within the energy sector.