Husk unveils six additional hybrid solar mini-grids in Nasarawa

US-based Husk Power, a clean energy company, has commissioned six new solar mini-grids in Nasarawa State, doubling its fleet of solar hybrid microgrids in the central Nigerian state.

The company says at full capacity, the 12 microgrids owned and operated by Husk, are expected to benefit more than 50,000 people. Customers are also registering at least a 30 percent reduction in monthly energy costs by switching from diesel to solar.

“With the continued support of our host communities, governments at all levels and other partners, we will create a rural energy platform to help off-grid and low-grid communities reach their full economic potential,” says Olu Aruike, Husk’s country manager in Nigeria. The company is building its mini-grids under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), a federal government initiative supported by the World Bank.

Read also: How off-grid power can help bridge Nigerias energy deficit

He said, “Doubling our net-zero microgrid portfolio in less than a year is a testament to Husk’s ability to play an important role in Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and its goal of providing energy for all within this decade.”

The company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Manoj Sinha, has said that Husk Power doubled its mini-grids portfolio in Nigeria in less than 12 months since the first site went live in 2021.

The company has just concluded a partnership with CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA) for the investment of 60 million dollars in green mini-grids. These facilities are expected to provide electricity access to 2 million people over the next few years.

Husk is one of the companies participating in the Nigeria Electrification Project, which provides performance-based grants, a sort of capital subsidy, to mini-grid developers — part of the national effort to solve the country’s chronic power supply issues.