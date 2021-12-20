Global stocks, oil drop as Omicron variant rampages across the world

Global equities and oil prices dropped Monday on mounting concerns for the economy, as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant prompted governments across Europe to reimpose stricter restrictions.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 dropped 1.8 per cent, after the benchmark stock barometer shed 1 percent on Friday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2 per cent in late-morning trading on Monday in New York.

Oil prices were also under significant selling pressure. Brent, the international benchmark, fell 5.4 percent to $69.54 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate declined 6.5 per cent to $66.25.

“Pandemic-driven fears have returned to the fore of investors’ concerns amid surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant,” said Stephen Brennock of PVM, a brokerage.

Oil and gas companies Apache, Occidental Petroleum and Devon Energy were among those hardest hit on Monday, each falling more than 4 per cent.

The Netherlands on Sunday became the first EU country to re-enter a nationwide lockdown, shutting bars, restaurants and most non-essential shops until at least mid-January.

The German government tightened travel restrictions over the weekend, while the UK’s health secretary did not rule out having to bring in curbs in England before Christmas, telling the BBC it was “time to be more cautious”.

Ireland, meanwhile, initiated an 8pm curfew for pubs and restaurants. Tatjana Greil Castro, co-head of public markets at Muzinich, attributed the market slide to the higher chance of Omicron-induced lockdowns in both Europe and Asia, although she added that moves in either direction were likely to be exaggerated at this time of year because of thin trading volumes ahead of Christmas.

Omicron is “one of the biggest issues for markets right now” because it has “clouded the outlook moving into year-end”, said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index fell 1.5 per cent. London’s FTSE 100 and France’s Cac 40 both slid about 1 per cent, while Germany’s Dax declined 2 per cent.

Traders shifted into perceived haven assets early in the trading session, but the rally later eased.

The 10-year US government bond yield fell 0.02 percentage points to 1.38 per cent, while the equivalent 10-year German Bund yield was steady at minus 0.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, US growth prospects were dealt a blow after Democratic senator Joe Manchin said he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s flagship Build Back Better bill, meaning the legislation was unlikely to pass in its current form, analysts said.

As a result, Goldman Sachs lowered its US gross domestic product growth forecast for 2022 from 3 per cent to 2 per cent in the first quarter, from 3.5 per cent to 3 per cent in the second quarter and from 3 per cent to 2.75 per cent in the third.

Manchin cited the country’s existing debt levels, the re-emergence of Covid-19 and rising prices for consumer goods as reasons for rejecting the bill.

“If fiscal policy loses momentum as the [US Federal Reserve] tightens, the growth-inflation trade-off may get more difficult,” said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Société Générale.

China, meanwhile, eased monetary policy on Monday by cutting its one-year prime lending rate, in what Juckes said was an attempt to stop the country’s economic growth slowdown “gaining momentum”.

“We may [soon] see more downward revisions to growth”, he added. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded 1.9 per cent lower and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 2.1 per cent.