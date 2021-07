Governments around the world have allocated only a third of what is needed to put the world on course to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, said the International Energy Agency, an indication that spending is not matching intentions. Proposed spend on clean energy came to $380 billion, which is just 2 percent of stimulus…

