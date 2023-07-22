Gazprom to launch 1.13tcf gas facility by 2024

Russian state-owned oil and gas firm, Gazprom, will commission a 32 billion cubic metres (1.13 trillion cubic feet) new facility in 2024, according to the deputy director general for prospective development of the firm’s subsidiary.

Dmitry Stratov of Gazprom Dobycha Nadym said the reserves of the Kharasaveyskoye field is 2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

He made this known at the press tour on the Bovanenkovskoye field facilities for journalists and experts from African countries, which started July 18, 2023.

Kharasaveyskoye is the offshore block field of the Bovanenkovskoye. The field, which is the second backbone field of the Yamal gas production centre, is located on the western coast of the Yamal Peninsula (Kharasavey Cape), 100 kilometres away from Bovanenkovo.

Discovered in 1974, the full-scale development of the industrial site started in March 2019 with the construction of a comprehensive gas treatment unit, a booster compressor station, production well clusters, transportation and power infrastructure.

According to Gazprom Dobycha Nadym, gas from Kharasavey will be transported through a special connecting gas pipeline to the Bovanenkovskoye field, from which it will be pumped into the Unified Gas Supply System.

Stratov said going by the expected output of the facilities, Kharasaveyskoye field will produce gas and condensate for the next hundred years.

“Kharasaveyskoye field is forecasted to keep production after the commissioning till 2131,” he said.

Gazprom Dobycha Nadym, a subsidiary of Gazprom, was established on December 1, 1971, by the order of the USSR Ministry of Gas Industry No. 116 dated November, 10, 1971. It is headquartered in Nadym, the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area with 14 branches.