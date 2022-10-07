Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we’ve enough stock, says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has informed the general public that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products and should not give in to panic buying.

According to the the statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC Ltd, the current queue situation in some parts of Abuja and its environs is as a result of delays in arrival of fuel trucks.

It was reported earlier that the queue at various fuel stations in the Federal capital territory axis has resurfaced due to scarcity of petrol.

However, the state oil company has said the development is as a result of heavy flooding that has submerged parts of the highway passing through Lokoja, Kogi State and also an incidence of a failed road section around Badegi-Agaie highway in Niger State.

Read also: More misery awaits Nigerians as fuel queues persist, subsidy to rise

The statement read: “Consequently, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are finding alternative roads to get to their intended destinations.

“NNPC Ltd is working assiduously, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, to open up this major highway,” it read.

In addition, the state oil company urged the general public to remain calm and not engage in panic buying of petroleum products while the NNPC resolve the issue.

According to the statement, the current situation is temporary and has nothing to do with shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the NNPC Ltd has a thirty-day products’ sufficiency.