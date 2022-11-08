FMC Owerri gets solar power system for steady supply

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, Imo State, which has recently automated its medical operations and records, has got a mini-grid through a solar power system.

The mini-grid was commissioned by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which commissioned a 30kva mini Grid/hybrid Solar System and Cables Retrofitting Energy-Efficient Lighting at the FMC.

Speaking at the commissioning, the newly appointed NDDC Acting Managing Director, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, observed that the project was among the many interventions of the Commission towards actualising its vision and mission in the Niger Delta region.

He re-stated that the NDDC would henceforth be doing things differently, noting: “We have done a lot of things that need to be celebrated. We need to let people know all the good things that we have done.”

Audu-Ohwavborua said he was pleased that the Federal Medical Centre recognised and acknowledged the importance of the solar power project which the NDDC had provided for the hospital.

“The NDDC has a very broad mandate that serves the people and we will continue to live up to this mandate,” he said.

Read also: First Bank says it can offer miners banking solutions beyond loans

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer told the hospital authorities that the Commission would continue to assist them in critical areas of need, promising that a 1.5-kilometre road would be constructed in the hospital premises immediately.

He noted that the value of the solar power system energy could not be overemphasized, stating that it was clean energy that was best suited for the world today.

In his address, the Director, Imo State office of NDDC, Anthony Okanne, said that the Solar Power project would boost service delivery in the Federal Medical Centre.

He explained: “The Solar System has 32 solar panels of 1,000wp, 30KW/240V inverter, solar charger controller, battery bank with remote monitoring control unit and fittings.

“The importance of this project cannot be overemphasized in our healthcare system. Considering the failure of our national power sector to address the needs of homes, offices and hospitals in Nigeria, there is the compelling need for alternative power supply and this solar energy serves as a healthy alternative to the energy needs in our homes, offices and hospitals.”

Earlier in his own address, the Chief Medical Director of the FMC, Kinsley Achiegbu, thanked the NDDC for the project, noting that “The solar energy is a healthy alternative for the energy needs of our healthcare system.”

Achigbu, who was represented by the Head of Training and Research, Anthony Anyanwu, underlined the environmental benefits as well as the fact that it was much cheaper than using diesel.

He said that money saved in the process would be used to support other priority areas associated with patient care.

He declared: “Steady and dependable power ensures quality healthcare, helps to maintain the cold chain for vaccines, refrigeration of medicines and consumables.”

The Chief Medical Director said that FMC was now fully automated and was operating the Electronic Medical Record System, EMR.