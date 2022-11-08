All On awards N3.7mn to three female-led clean energy start-ups

Shell-funded impact investment company, All On has awarded a N3.7 million equity-free grant to three female-led clean energy start-ups of the WIMBIZ Impact Investment Competition 2022.

The 2022 Impact Investment competition organized by Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) aimed to identify and support female entrepreneurs in the off-grid and renewable energy sectors in Nigeria.

Sponsored by All On, the top three finalists of the competition were awarded grants to help them grow their businesses and scale.

In addition to the grant, All On has committed to supporting clean energy entrepreneurs with advisory and capacity-building interventions through its venture-building platform, the All On Hub.

The winners of the competition include Chiemela Anosike, founder, Solaris GreenTech Hub (First position – N2 million grant), Victoria Odagbu, co-founder, of Brainwork Solar (Second position – N1 million grant) and Ebube Anunike, CEO, Cosmo Power House (Third position-N700,000 grant).

The award was presented by Caroline Eboumbou, CEO, All On and Bisi Adeyemi, chairman of, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees at the WIMBIZ 21st Annual Conference on November 4, 2022.