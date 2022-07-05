Three distressed DisCos’ boards dissolved

Fidelity Bank has activated the call on the collateralised shares of Kano, Benin, and Kaduna electricity distribution companies in a bid to take over their boards over their inability to repay loans obtained to pay for assets acquired in 2013 privatisation exercise.

The bank has written to the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), which oversees the government’s 40 percent stake in the DisCos that it has replaced the board members of the affected DisCos.

The new board members for Kano DisCo are Hasan Tukur (Chairman), Nelson Ahaneku (Member), Rabiu Suleiman (Member)

For Benin DisCo, the board members are KC Akuma (Chairman), Adeola Ijose (Member), Charles Onwera (Member)

While for Kaduna DisCo, the new appointments are: Abbas Jega (Chairman), Ameenu Abubakar (Member), Marlene Ngoyi (Member)

BPE has nominated Bashir Gwandu (Kano), Yomi Adeyemi (Benin), and Umar Abdullahi (Kaduna) as independent Directors to represent Government’s 40 percent interest in the three DisCos respectively, during this transition.

BusinessDay reported on Tuesday that the Central Bank of Nigeria is no longer willing to continue to allow Nigerian banks to carry their huge non-performing loans associated with the funding of the privatisation of the power sector without having to provide for them.

The apex bank, which has supported the beleaguered electricity sector with both cash injection as well as forbearance, is now contemplating a change in the rules in light of the poor performance of at least five of the distribution companies (DisCos).