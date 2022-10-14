FG tasks PTI on innovation, research amid transition to cleaner fuels

The Federal Government has urged the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) to improve its research and development activities as well as provide innovative solutions as the country transitions from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources.

This call was made during a national lecture to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the PTI, themed “Fifty years of education, innovation & technological development” held in Abuja on Thursday.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) urged the PTI to take adequate measures for capacity building and also evaluate its activities in the face of modern technology amid the country’s transition to cleaner energy.

“The institute must also deepen its research to develop modern technologies that can address the need for environmentally-friendly efforts of fossil fuel verification techniques in recognition that amid the country’s transition to cleaner energy, demand for fossil fuel is still expected to last for many more years,” he said.

The SGF added that the institute must expose its tools to showcase its capacity to players in the oil and gas sector, urging industry players to partner with the institute as it solves challenges in the sector.

“PTI must reassess its relationship with stakeholders in the sector in relation to the capacity for meeting the high expectation of these companies and their demand of staff training while proffering solutions to challenges confronting their operations,” he said.

Mustapha also reiterated the need for economic diversification to reduce heavy reliance on the sector and avoid the economy from crumbling.

Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources in his address, said the PTI has distinguished itself as a reliable training institution that has contributed so much to the industry in Nigeria and globally.

“The PTI as it looks forward to the next 50 years should take a critical look at its curriculum and improve on the courses offered, especially in view of the current energy transition activity,” Sylva who was represented by Gabriel Aduda, newly deployed permanent secretary of the ministry, said.

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in his address, said the oil and gas industry was changing rapidly, as companies and businesses shift focus to cleaner energy sources, with a future that cannot be predicted.

“The industry is based on research and the ability to drive innovation hence the PTI should over the next five years refine its activities to match the change,” he said.

He noted that nothing works without finance hence, he urged industry players to collaborate with the institute to provide resources that will improve training and other activities of the PTI.

He said oil theft was a major problem, noting, however, that are ongoing to combat it.

“Today the NNPC has visibility around all its assets and we see all the marine activities and we are collaborating with security agencies to arrest offenders but for additional capacity for detection, we will discuss with the PTI to address this,” he said.

Henry Adimula, principal/chief executive, PTI, said since its establishment, the institute has recorded numerous achievements, adding that over 50 thousand technologists and technicians have been trained.

Adimula announced the official opening of the PTI fire academy on October 24, which will provide lessons on fire fighting and rescue services in order to protect lives and properties against fire outbreaks.

Speaking on upcoming activities with the public and private sector, he revealed that the PTI intends to acquire the full installation of a 200 metric tonnes per day LNG production plant, adding that some other infrastructure investments are ongoing such as the PTI modular refinery and temperature lab, among others.