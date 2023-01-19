FG approves increase of official petrol price to N185

The Federal Government has given approval to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority for an upward review of the official retail price of petrol to N185. An official announcement is expected anytime soon, BusinessDay learnt.

According to sources, the increase is to compensate for the current market realities associated with escalating foreign exchange and high lightering charges such as the cost of chartering shuttle vessels for discharge of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“They are reacting a bit late to the situation, the market is already reacting to the fundamentals that have negatively impacted the movement of PMS to designated depots,” a senior oil executive downstream told BusinessDay.

Although the official pump price was N165 per litre, BusinessDay findings showed many fuel stations sold fuel above N200 per litre in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria despite operating a subsidy regime.

The Federal Government plans to spend N3.35 trillion on petrol subsidies from January to June 2023.