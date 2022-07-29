Energy transition in focus at 45th SPE Annual International Conference

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has announced the 45th edition of the Nigeria annual international conference and exhibition (NAICE) which will focus on how Nigeria can manage its energy transition as the world looks set to abandon fossil fuels.

Olalekan Olafuyi, SPE Nigeria Council chair in a media briefing said this edition slated from Monday, August 1, 2022, to Wednesday, August 3, 2022, will focus on energy transition and the future of oil and gas in Africa.

The conference will hold at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme: “Global transition to Renewable and Sustainable Energy and the Future of Oil and Gas in Africa.

However, pre-conference training courses will hold from Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, July 31, 2022.

SPE, comprising Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, Benin and Abuja Sections, is an affiliate of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) International, a non-profit professional organization with over 140,600 members worldwide.

According to the organisation, “Our mission is to collect, disseminate, and exchange technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources and related technologies for the public benefit and to provide opportunities for professionals to enhance their technical and professional competence.”

The Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) is an annual event organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council.

It focuses mainly on collecting and encouraging the dissemination of technical knowledge and technologies relating to the oil and gas industry and providing an Exploration and Production (E&P) marketplace for companies in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Olalekan said that the world is facing the challenges of balancing the urgency of transition to cleaner energy with the obvious energy deficit and economic challenges experienced in recent times.

“It is expected that adaptive strategies for energy transition should be adopted in Africa. This is the core of the conference.”

In addition, the opening ceremony will feature contributions from the Minister of state petroleum resources, GCEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

On the other hand, over 46 years, NAICE has grown to become the largest upstream technical knowledge-focused Oil and Gas event in Africa, attracting industry regulators, high-level government officials, petroleum technology professionals at all levels and other key oil and gas industry stakeholders.

It has sustained its tradition as a platform for discussing pertinent issues across the oil and gas industry and has generated thought-provoking ideas that have shaped policies and practices for our industry.

Furthermore, other sub-themes that address key subject matters centred around the overarching theme include,

Topical issues workshop: The value of Nigerian Hydrocarbon in the Global Energy Mix; Africa Young Professionals Workshop: The Evolving Energy Mix in Africa: Prospects, Pathways and Opportunities for Young Professionals’; Panel Session I: Sustainable Energy Transition Strategy in Africa: The role of Legislative Frameworks and Investment Programs; Women Leadership Programme: The Future of Oil and Gas in Africa: Driving the Net-Zero Global Energy Transition in An Inclusive Manner; Panel Session II: Operationalizing a Clean-Energy Transition for Sustainable Development in Africa.