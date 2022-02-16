Eko Disco blames drop in power generation for outages

In response to constant power outages currently being experienced in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has attributed the outage currently being experienced by customers under their networks to a drop in power generation.

According to a statement sent to customers, “Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) load allocation to our network has dropped from 440MW to 290MW due to low generation.”

EKO Disco added, “This has led to massive load shedding across our network.”

Read also: 24-hour power dawns for Aba as Geometric gets to work

Two weeks ago, Ikeja Electric also issued a similar statement, insisting the power outage being experienced in certain parts of its network was due to load shedding by TCN as a result of a drop in generation.